A smart police dog sniffed out a runaway driver after he tried hiding in a salt bin on a country lane near Northampton.

PD Walt was called into action after a grey SEAT Exeo failed to stop for police in Ecton Lane, Sywell, at around noon on Wednesday (November 10).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed: "Walt's handler pursued a vehicle driven by a wanted male who failed to stop. He crashed into another vehicle and then tried his luck on foot by hiding in a salt bin — but was no match for Walt."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PD Walt

Police later confirmed a 39-year-old man from Wellingborough has been charged with failing to stop, driving dangerously, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and without insurance in connection with the incident.