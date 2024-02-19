Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Payouts to Jesus Army abuse survivors in Northamptonshire could exceed £10 million, according to a solicitor.

The Jesus Army Compensation Scheme launched in September 2022 and was open to applicants until the end of 2023.

According to a report by the Jesus Fellowship Community Trust, which is responsible for winding up the administrative affairs of the Jesus Fellowship Church, 889 applications were submitted to the compensation scheme. Of those applications, 482 offers or payments have been made.

Solicitors believe the total paypout figure of the Jesus Army Compensation Scheme could exceed £10 million.

In total, £5 million has been offered so far – although less than £1.5 million has actually been paid to survivors, as of January 29.

With these figures in mind, Lime Solicitors, which has represents many claimants in the scheme, has suggested the total payout figure could exceed £10 million.

Malcolm Johnson, head of abuse claims at Lime Solicitors said: “We have a long way to go with many of our clients, who still await compensation. The trust must do everything in its power to ensure a speedy resolution to these claims, so that no one needs to wait any longer than absolutely necessary to get the compensation they deserve.

“In my view, the total payouts could exceed £10 million, and the sheer scale of the compensation starkly demonstrates the damage done by the Jesus Army over decades to people across Northamptonshire.

"While this compensation can never make up for the harm they have been caused, this scheme has been a vital step in ensuring recognition of their bravery in coming forward.”

The report also revealed that 330 individuals have been identified as perpetrators of emotional, physical, or sexual abuse during the course of the scheme. All have been reported to the police by the trust.

The trust administered two schemes for survivors of abuse. These are the Individual Redress Payment Scheme for those who suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse, and the Community Adverse Experience Scheme, which was a fixed award in relation to damage suffered by reason of being in a controlling cult.

In January 2024, the church announced that the total Community Adverse Experience Scheme award will be £10,000 for children, £8,000 for women who suffered discrimination and £6,000 for adults. However, under the individual redress scheme, 170 applications remain under review.

What was the Jesus Army?

Originally set up by founder Noel Stanton in Bugbrooke in 1969, the Jesus Army was a cult-like religious movement, which attracted thousands of members who lived together in close-knit, rural communes. Mr Stanton remained at the helm of the organisation until 2009 when he died.

In 2017 the new leader Mick Haines said, in a speech, he had become aware of “serious allegations” about Mr Stanton.

More allegations of financial, emotional, physical and sexual abuse from both children and adults have surfaced. In 2019 Chronicle & Echo reported some 200 claims had been made.