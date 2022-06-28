Patio doors smashed and cash taken in Thrapston house burglary

Patio doors of a Thrapston house have been smashed to gain access to a home in Midland Road that was then burgled yesterday (Monday, June 27).

A burglar or burglars, smashed their way into the property before stealing cash sometime between 9am and 3.45pm.

Northamptonshire Police is looking for witnesses who may have seen the offender or offenders acting suspiciously.

Northants Police officers are asking for witnesses to come forward

A spokesman for the force said: “Between 9am and 3.45pm on Monday, June 27, the offender/s smashed the patio doors to gain access to the property and stole a quantity of money.

“Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times.”