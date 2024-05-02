Parents urged to come forward after attacks on Rushden schoolchildren in recent months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents are being urged to come forward if they have any information following several attacks on youngsters in Rushden in recent months.

Police say a ‘small number’ of assaults have been reported to them and they are working with local schools to investigate.

One parent who contacted this newspaper about the issue said they wanted to warn others about teenagers going around targeting younger children in a gang.

This parent believes there have been at least four attacks taking place outside school or in the parks around Rushden.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Miriam Kiernan told the Northants Telegraph: “We’re aware of issues involving school-aged children in Rushden, with a small number of assaults reported to us over the past few months, and are liaising with schools to investigate and work together to prevent further incidents.

“If your child is or has been subjected to any form of assault or humiliation by others please make a report to us either by phoning 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO – we can only act where we know there are issues and we will take proportionate action against identified offenders.

“If you become aware of any footage from an incident being circulated, please don’t share it online but report it to us and where possible to the relevant school, which will have its own reporting protocol for dealing with incidents.

“We know unacceptable behaviour like this causes concern to parents and communities.

"Operation Renew continues to run in the town centre to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour, and I would ask anyone with information that could help us to report it via 101, or 999 where necessary.”

And the inspector added: “Finally I would make a plea to all parents and carers to have an ongoing conversation with your children about bullying and the effect it has on people.

"Taking an interest in their day, what has happened to them, what they have seen, can really help them to confide any issues they may be having or may have witnessed.