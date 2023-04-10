Parents of missing 20-year-old from Northamptonshire issue plea for him to come home

Images: Northamptonshire Police

The parents of missing 20-year-old Northamptonshire man Jayran today (Monday, April 10) made a heartfelt plea for him to return home.

Jayran, from Towcester, was last seen by his family at about 6pm on Tuesday, March 21.

Mounting concerns around his whereabouts led to Northamptonshire Police organising a three-day underwater search of a section of the River Tove in Towcester over the Easter weekend.

That operation concluded late yesterday afternoon and police are continuing to explore new leads in the investigation which has firmly established that the last known contact made with Jayran was just after 10pm on Wednesday, March 22.

In a joint statement issued today, his parents, who are being supported by specialist officers from Northamptonshire Police, pleaded for their son to come home.

They said: “Jayran, it’s your Mum and Dad here. Please, please come home or at least let us know you are safe and well. We love you and have been worried sick about you these past couple of weeks.

“You are not in any trouble. We just want to know that you are safe and well.

“If anyone reading this has information about where Jayran is, please call Northamptonshire Police. And if any of Jayran’s friends are reading this and know something please get in touch with the police, we are desperate to find him.

“Jayran, we want you to know there’s an Easter egg with your name on it waiting at home - we’d love you to come back and have it.”

Meanwhile, neighbourhood police officers spent the Easter weekend engaging with members of the public in Towcester, distributing leaflets and posters and trying to gather more information about the missing man. Volunteers from Northamptonshire Search and Rescue also supported the operation.

Police remain particularly keen to speak to anyone with information about Jayran’s black North Face jacket which was found left on a gate in Northampton Road, next to The Watermeadows, on April 1.

Officers believe the coat was discovered elsewhere and want to speak to the person who moved it.

Det Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, who is leading the investigation, said: “The underwater search phase of the operation has finished, but we are continuing our efforts to understand his movements up to the time of his disappearance and ultimately to find him. I’d like once again to thank the community in Towcester for their support.”