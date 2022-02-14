A Daventry paedophile has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a child, twice.

James Osborne, 42, of The Pyghtles, Daventry, was arrested June 2020, following allegations he had sexually assaulted a child under 13 between 2019 and 2020.

The incident happened in Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police launched an investigation.

James Osborne. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Osborne was later charged on March 15 last year with two counts of rape.

Following a four-day trial at Bradford Crown Court in November 2021, Osborne was convicted by a jury of two counts of rape of a child under 13.

Throughout the trial he repeatedly denied the offences and said the child was lying.

Today (February 14, 2022) a judge handed down a 16-year sentence to Osborne and also placed him on the Sex Offenders register.

Detective Constable Julia Coates, of Bradford Safeguarding Unit, said: “I would like to first like to praise the bravery of this young child for coming forward and disclosing Osborne’s offending.

“She was put through the daunting experience of a criminal trial and has shown so much courage and dignity throughout.

“I would like to welcome the sentence that has been handed down to Osborne today for his horrendous crimes.

“He is a sexual predator and his actions and behaviour towards young children is disturbing.

“He is known to have travelled around the UK and I would urge anyone who has any further information about him to contact the police.

“I would also encourage anyone who may have been a victim of any sexual offence to come forward and speak to the police.

“You will be listened to and supported by specially trained officers throughout and also be referred to further help and support if needed.

“We will do all we can to secure justice for any victim.”