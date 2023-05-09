News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
8 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Owner pushes burning car away from Kettering house to stop the fire spreading

Police believe the vehicle was set alight deliberately

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 9th May 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:36 BST

Witnesses are being sought after a black VW Polo GTi was deliberately set on fire in Stamford Road, Kettering.

The incident took place between 9.50pm and 10pm on Sunday (May 7) when the offender/s set fire to the car which was parked on a residential driveway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Fortunately, the owner of the car was able to push it away from the property to stop the fire from spreading.

The burnt out car in Stamford Road, KetteringThe burnt out car in Stamford Road, Kettering
The burnt out car in Stamford Road, Kettering
Most Popular

"No one was injured.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured the incident on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the Stamford Road/Maple Road area prior to or after the fire had started.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558 quoting incident number 23000276766.

The burnt out car in Stamford Road, KetteringThe burnt out car in Stamford Road, Kettering
The burnt out car in Stamford Road, Kettering