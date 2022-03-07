Out-of-control Akita bit Corby child
The owner has appeared in court
The owner of an Akita that bit a seven-year-old boy in Corby has appeared before magistrates.
Dog owner Oskars Osis, 38, had asked a young teenager to walk his dog, named Puika, for him at about 6pm on March 26 last year.
But while the youngster was walking the dog in nearby Bradmore Gardens on the Beanfield Estate it bit a seven-year-old child on the hand. It did not cause serious injuries but the boy had to take prescribed medication to help the wound heal.
As the dog's legal owner, Osis, of Whinthorpe Way, was charged with allowing the dog to be dangerously out of control.
He pleaded guilty to the charge and appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (March 2).
Osis was ordered to complete 150 hours of work in the community, fined £1,120, told to pay £200 compensation to the victim and £180 in costs and fees at a rate of £100 per month.