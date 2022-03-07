Out-of-control Akita bit Corby child

Akitas are loving dogs and are renowned for their fluffy coats - but they can also be a danger when in the hands of the wrong owners. File image: Getty

The owner of an Akita that bit a seven-year-old boy in Corby has appeared before magistrates.

Dog owner Oskars Osis, 38, had asked a young teenager to walk his dog, named Puika, for him at about 6pm on March 26 last year.

But while the youngster was walking the dog in nearby Bradmore Gardens on the Beanfield Estate it bit a seven-year-old child on the hand. It did not cause serious injuries but the boy had to take prescribed medication to help the wound heal.

As the dog's legal owner, Osis, of Whinthorpe Way, was charged with allowing the dog to be dangerously out of control.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (March 2).