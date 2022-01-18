Oundle supermarket ram raiders flee with nothing

Damage at the Oundle store

A group of crooks fled with nothing after a botched ram raid at a supermarket in Oundle.

Police said Waitrose in East Road was targeted at about 2.30am yesterday morning (Monday) in an attempt to steal the shop's cash machine.

At least three suspects were involved in the incident, which saw a bollard cut from the shop front and the ATM rammed with a 4x4 vehicle.

They weren’t successful, however, and made off empty-handed.

A police spokesman said no descriptions of the suspects were available at this stage.