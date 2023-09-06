Oundle man given suspended sentence after pleading guilty to dealing drugs

Watch more videos on Shots!

A 23-year-old man has received an 18-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to three drug offences in East Northamptonshire.

While on patrol on March 27, 2021, response officers from the North LPA came across three vehicles in a secluded car park at the end of Occupation Road in Oundle shortly before 9.30pm.

One of the drivers was 23-year-old Luke Sharpley of Herne Road, Oundle and as officers leant into his black Volvo car, they smelled what they believed to be cannabis coming from inside his vehicle.

Northampton Crown Court

Sharpley was informed that his car would be searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and when asked if he had any drugs on him, he produced a small Smirnoff box containing several bags of cannabis.

When asked again, he told them there was a black bag under the front passenger seat, which also contained several bags of cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply the Class B drug.

Sharpley was taken into police custody, where £335, two mobile phones and a small quantity of Class A drugs were also seized.

He was later charged with three offences via a postal requisition.

On Monday, August 14 at Northampton Crown Court, Sharpley pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class B drugs – namely cannabis and other – and being concerned in supplying a Class A drug – namely cocaine.

Sharpley was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to carry out a 150-hour unpaid work requirement as well as instructed to pay £450 in costs and £156 victim surcharge. An order was made to donate the £335 to charity.

Response officer PC Will Stefanowicz, who led the investigation, said: “Some people may see this as a lenient sentence, but Sharpley still has a criminal record which will affect all aspects of his life.

“Drug harm is a matter of priority for the force, and I hope this case deters anyone else who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northamptonshire.