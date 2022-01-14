Operation Orbit police arrest man, 34, following spate of burglaries in Northampton neighbourhoods

Police investigating burglaries in the Delapre and Far Cotton areas of Northampton say they made a 'key arrest'.

Officers launched Operation Orbit with extra patrols day and night following a number of break-ins in the area.

A spokesman confirmed a 34-year-old man was held after an incident on Thursday night (January 13) when he was found inside a van that did not belong to him in Towcester Road.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Andy Blaize, said today: “We have put a lot of work in to tackle these burglaries and so we are really pleased to have made this key arrest.

"The suspect is currently being questioned in police custody and I hope this arrest reassures the local community who have been rightly concerned about these crimes.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their homes and burglars complete violate this right. That’s why we take reports of burglary so seriously and why there is a dedicated Burglary Team in our Force that solely work on this crime type.”

Neighbourhood Policing officers in North Northamptonshire warned the public last week about a spate of aggravated burglaries in the Wellingborough, Kettering and East Northants areas. And whilst there have been none as yet in the west of the county, neighbourhood policing officers want the public to be vigilant.

Inspector Beth Warren, said: “We are aware of the spate of aggravated burglaries in the north of the county and continue to work closely with our colleagues there to ensure we are up-to-date with what is happening.

“Thankfully we have had none on the west yet but I want to take this opportunity to make our local communities aware and to encourage them to check out our crime prevention advice below which will give them the best chance of not becoming a victim of burglary.

“As has been said before, the only cause of burglary is burglars and in an ideal world, we would not have to issue crime prevention tips. However sadly, there are burglars out there who would look to break into your homes and therefore, we want to arm people with the best prevention tools possible.”