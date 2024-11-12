James Adair has committed dozens of crimes during the past decade. Image: Northants Telegraph

A man who has spent more than 15 years repeatedly committing crime in Corby has been sent to prison again.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Adair, formerly of Brixham Walk on the Exeter Estate, has been before the courts again after his latest crime spree.

The 36-year-old has previous convictions dating back years for crimes including robbing the purse of an 85-year-old woman in Stuart Road, assaults, thefts from shops across the entire town, breaching court orders and class-A drug dealing back in 2011 when he was just 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adair was again before Northampton Crown Court last month after admitting seven more charges.

James Adair, from Corby, is behind bars yet again. Image: National World

He pleaded guilty to three thefts from One Stop Shop and Tesco during August. Adair also admitted a burglary at a house in Bideford Square during July, when £30 in cash was stolen, as well as the burglary of perfume from Superdrug in Corby in August.

He pleaded guilty to the robbery of a bank card from a man in Corby in July and a theft from the person which involved taking an unknown amount of money during the same incident.

In a hearing on October 24, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane sentenced him to a prison term of three years and nine months, of which he will serve half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A robbery, which Adair denied, was left on the file of the court.

Since his first conviction on record for dealing Class-A drugs back in 2011, Adair has been given repeated chances by the court to stay out of jail in the form of numerous drug treatment orders and suspended sentences.