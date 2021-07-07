One arrested after man shouted and behaved 'aggressively' outside Northampton coffee shop

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray after a ruckus outside a Northampton coffee shop.

The altercation took place at around 5.15pm yesterday (July 6) when police received reports of a man shouting and behaving "aggressively" outside CCH Coffee House in Abington Street.

Police later arrested a man on suspicion of affray.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The Force is now appealing for anyone who may have been a victim of any part of this incident to get in touch."

A 36-year-old Market Harborough man arrested in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.