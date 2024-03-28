Offenders flee empty-handed after being disturbed during Stanwick burglary
Police want to hear from you if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in or around the area of Higham Road, Stanwick on Monday (March 25).
Witnesses are being sought following a residential burglary between 11.45am and 12.15pm when the offenders broke a window at the rear of the property to gain access.
A police spokesman said: “Once inside they were disturbed by the occupant and left empty-handed.”
The first offender is described as a white man in his mid-20s, about 5ft 7in and of a slim to medium build. He was wearing a red and yellow bobble hat.
The second offender was also a white man in his late teens to early 20s, about 5ft 3in and of a slim build.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have captured anyone fitting the above descriptions on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000175868 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.