Off-road motorbike stolen from Kettering village
Anyone offered the bike 'in unusual circumstances' urged to contact police
An off-road Kawasaki motorbike has been stolen from a Kettering village.
Between 2.30am and 4am on Thursday, July 29, the offender/s entered the rear garden of the property, in Addington Road, Woodford, and stole the bright green and purple off-road motorbike from a stable.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has been offered an off-road motorbike matching the one pictured for sale in unusual circumstances or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times.
Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.