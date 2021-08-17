Off-road motorbike stolen from Kettering village

The bike was stolen last month

An off-road Kawasaki motorbike has been stolen from a Kettering village.

Between 2.30am and 4am on Thursday, July 29, the offender/s entered the rear garden of the property, in Addington Road, Woodford, and stole the bright green and purple off-road motorbike from a stable.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has been offered an off-road motorbike matching the one pictured for sale in unusual circumstances or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times.