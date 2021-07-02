Off-road bike stolen in Corby burglary
Police have appealed for witnesses
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 9:35 am
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 9:36 am
An off-road bike was taken from a Corby home by burglars
The garage at a property in Greenhill Rise was broken into between 8am and 3pm on Wednesday, June 30, and a black Fantic TL 250 E off-road motorcycle was stolen.
Anyone who saw the burglary, or who saw a motorbike matching that pictured being ridden in the area between the times stated, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 21000364728