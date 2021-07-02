Off-road bike stolen in Corby burglary

Anyone who's seen this stolen bike is urged to call police

An off-road bike was taken from a Corby home by burglars

The garage at a property in Greenhill Rise was broken into between 8am and 3pm on Wednesday, June 30, and a black Fantic TL 250 E off-road motorcycle was stolen.