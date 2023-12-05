Northants Police arrest 11 motorists during first weekend of annual drink and drug driving campaign

Nine of the drivers have been named by police as part of the four-week crackdown

Northamptonshire Police is again naming drivers charged with drink driving as part of its annual winter campaign to tackle offending through December and over the festive season. As part of the four-week crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media. This is a hard-line approach the Force has taken over recent years.Officers from across the Force will be supporting the month-long crackdown in a bid to keep our communities and roads safer throughout December and to ensure everyone gets home safely to enjoy the festive season with family and friends.Although officers carry out breath tests throughout the year, there is always an increased risk at this time of year of road users getting behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs after celebrating the festivities.

During last year’s campaign, 99 road users were charged with driving while over the alcohol limit and 18 arrested for failing a roadside drug test. This compared to 83 and 13 respectively for the same period in 2021.Inspector Ian Wills of the Force’s Roads Policing Team said: “It’s not our intention to stop people from having fun, our intention is to try and ensure that everyone gets home safely, and no one receives that devastating news that someone they love has been killed or seriously injured.“While most of us know how dangerous it is to take the risk of driving under the influence of drink or drugs, and though we share this message every year, I guarantee there’ll be some who still choose to ignore it. Please don’t be one of these drivers.“We don’t take the decision to continue to name all drivers charged with drink or drug driving lightly, however anyone who doesn’t want to be included on this list the message is simple – do not drink or drug drive.”Since the campaign started on Friday (December 1) officers have arrested nine drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and two drivers on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs:Friday, December 1:• Carl Benjamin King, 37, of Wenlock Way, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19.

• A 34-year-old woman from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

• A 19-year-old man from Towcester, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Saturday, December 2:

• Nicola Edmunds, 47, of Wenlock Way, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19.

Sunday, December 3:

• Zebelys Mindaugas, 32, of Charles Street, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19.

• Gabriel Emilian Florea, 26, of Steyning Close, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19.

• Johnathan Hunt, 24, of Lister Drive, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19.

• Hadley Wilson, 32, of The Square, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19.

• Edward Arthur Owen, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 4.

• Airidas Taujanskas, 40, of South Meadow Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 19.

• Tony Banda, 40, of High Street, Rothwell, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 21.