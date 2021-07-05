Northamptonshire's nastiest crooks who watched England beat Ukraine from behind bars

1.

Two men beat and tortured their victim after tricking their way into his home through a dating app. Juliano Racca, of Nursery Lane, and Ricky Randall, of Whiston Road, left with a phone, Apple airPods, bank cards, £2,500 in cash, a CCTV camera and two bottles of alcohol. Racca, 31, was jailed for seven years four months — including time for an incident at the White Elephant pub in March 2020 where he smashed a wooden chair on the floor and drove his van at a number of people forcing them to jump out the way. Randall was jailed for six years and four months for robbery.