Northamptonshire's nastiest crooks who watched England beat Ukraine from behind bars

TV rooms in several jails were even more crowded for England's Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday night.
These are the faces of sex offenders, thieves, thugs and drug dealers locked up for crimes in Northamptonshire over the last month. They include:
■ Two men who beat and tortured their victim to get his bank details and access to a safe
■ An ex-serviceman from Towcester who found he was chatting to an undercover police officer while setting up a date with an supposed 11-year-old girl
■ A career criminal with 86 previous convictions who spared two police chases by stealing a statue from The Range
All are now detained at Her Majesty's pleasure....
1.
Two men beat and tortured their victim after tricking their way into his home through a dating app. Juliano Racca, of Nursery Lane, and Ricky Randall, of Whiston Road, left with a phone, Apple airPods, bank cards, £2,500 in cash, a CCTV camera and two bottles of alcohol. Racca, 31, was jailed for seven years four months — including time for an incident at the White Elephant pub in March 2020 where he smashed a wooden chair on the floor and drove his van at a number of people forcing them to jump out the way. Randall was jailed for six years and four months for robbery.
2.
Northampton thief, Lewis Wootton, was involved in stealing a Mercedes convertible and a BMW X3, a child's electric bike, laptops, diagnostic equipment and other tools and a kid's electric bicycle and various tools during a burglary at an Oundle garage in May. The court heard Wootton — also known as Lord Elvis Smith — had 43 previous convictions for 156 offences, mostly burglaries and driving offences, dating back to 1995, He was jailed for three years, three months
3.
Career criminal Callum Gordon, 30, took police on two blue-light chases, drove the wrong way on the A43 and sparked a helicopter and dog search — all to get away with a statue of Buddha he'd stolen from The Range. Gordon, from Northampton — who had 87 previous convictions for 36 offences including robbery, burglary, theft, breaching court orders, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified — was jailed for 14 months.
4.
Dog owner Piotr Komedera, 42, was jailed for a year after his Belgian Shepherd, Tina, attacked two members of the public and two police officers who responded to the incident in Corby in July last year.