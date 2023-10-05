News you can trust since 1897
Northamptonshire woman in court today charged with causing death of pedestrian in Oundle

She’ll appear in court today
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST
The scene of the crash in Glapthorn Road, Oundle, last January. Image: Alison Bagley.
The scene of the crash in Glapthorn Road, Oundle, last January. Image: Alison Bagley.

A 28-year-old woman from Upper Benefield will today (Thursday, October 5) make her first appearance before magistrates charged with causing the death of a man during a road traffic incident last year.

Emily Saunders has been charged with causing the death of Tom Sturgess, who was struck by a vehicle as he was standing next to a scaffolding lorry on January 5, 22.

The accident is said to have involved the woman’s Ford Ranger in Glapthorn Road, Oundle. Saunders, of Main Street, Upper Benefield, is charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

She is due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning.