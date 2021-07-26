Northamptonshire primary school teacher sent 'disgusting' sexual messages to undercover cop posing as girl online

A Northamptonshire primary school teacher used his profession as his username as he engaged in 'disgusting' sexual conversations with what he thought was a girl online.

James Young was caught sending explicit messages to an undercover police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl last year, Northampton Crown Court heard on Friday (July 23).

The 29-year-old, of Epsom Avenue, Towcester, was sentenced to eight months in jail, suspended for two years, and has since been sacked from his job.

Northampton Crown Court

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking QC told him: "You have absolutely no excuse, you were a primary school teacher you would have been taught safeguarding, you would have been taught about the impact and vulnerability of children.

"It is extremely difficult to understand why you were engaging in sexual communication with in fact an undercover police officer purporting to be a 13-year-old girl.

"It is a comfort the general public because of your early guilty plea and appearance in this court that you will never work with children again and you will be subject to supervisions for a very long time to come."

"You have sacrificed your good character forever for a very serious offence and one that will have consequences for you."

On May 1, 2020, an officer from the south east organised crime unit first posed as 'Jade Johnson' to talk to Young on a chat room and Whatsapp.

Under the username 'primary school teacher', the defendant send numerous explicit messages to the officer, which were all sent to Northamptonshire Police.

Young was arrested on May 29, 2020, and said, 'oh f***,' as the conversations were read back to him during his interview, adding he was 'shocked' and 'disgusted' by his behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child at Northampton Magistrates' Court on June 24.

Judge Lucking said she thought the general public will get greater protection from a suspended sentence as Young will be able to complete a rehabilitation course, rather than going to prison and not doing it.

"I have taken into account that you are extremely remorseful and the extraordinary circumstances you were dealing with at the time, which doesn't explain your disgusting conduct but I believe you can work with the rehabilitation programme," she said.

As well as the suspended sentence, Young was told to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay costs of £450.