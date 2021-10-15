Northamptonshire politicians pay tribute to their 'brilliant' friend Sir David Amess MP who was murdered this afternoon

The scene this evening outside Mr Amess's surgery in Essex. Image: Getty.

Our county's Conservative MPs have spoken this evening of their sadness following the fatal stabbing of their colleague and friend David Amess MP.

Sir David was murdered as he held his Friday constituency surgery in Essex today (October 15). He is the second MP to be murdered at a surgery in five years. The first was Jo Cox who was stabbed and shot outside her regular surgery in West Yorkshire in 2016.

Tonight, MPs from Northamptonshire have spoken on Twitter to convey their sympathies to his devastated family.

Sir David Amess was said by those who knew him to have a fun-loving side.

Corby MP Tom Pursglove said: "Such devastating news. Sir David had public service to his core. A brilliant sense of humour, kind, caring & generous - a tireless campaigner and a parliamentarian we all admired. His loss leaves a massive hole, but his legacy will live on. A wonderful man - colleague & friend."

Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer said: "Deeply sad and shocked by the news of Sir David Amess MP's death. The word that will be used over and over to remember him is 'kind'. Rest in peace."

Before news of his death broke, South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom said: "I can’t bear it. One of the loveliest men I’ve met, and so kind and generous. Praying for you David." And then later, she tweeted: "Every single chat I ever had with David Amess was warm hearted, kind, filled with compassion and humour. He was a ‘regular’ at Business Questions and always asked about issues that would help his constituents. Such a loss. Praying for you and your family."

Member of Parliament for Daventry, Chris Heaton-Harris said: "Am extremely upset by the horrific news of the murder of my brilliant energetic colleague, Sir David Amess MP. He loved his job, his constituents and constituency and was liked and respected by all in Parliament. A terrible loss. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

And Wellingborough MP Peter Bone said: "Today Parliament lost a superb MP under appalling circumstances. David Amess was one of the kindest and most genuine people you could ever meet. It will be a terrible loss for the ‘City’ of Southend. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. David RIP God Bless."