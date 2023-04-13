Northamptonshire Police searching to find right candidate for force’s new deputy chief constable

Northamptonshire Police is advertising for a new deputy chief constable and wants someone who would go further than ‘ticking boxes on forms and sitting behind a desk’.

Previous DCC Simon Blatchly left the force to hold the same position at Derbyshire Constabulary at the end of last year after spending most of his career in Northamptonshire.

In the force’s advert, it said the ‘unique opportunity’ to work with Chief Constable Nick Adderley and his chief officer team would mean working with staff who are ‘now energised and motivated’ at a ‘momentous time’.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley

In it, the force said it will welcome applications from ‘all suitably qualified candidates’.

The new DCC will receive a salary of £123,684.

The advert will close on Friday, April 28, ahead of other tests taking place throughout May.

“This isn’t about ticking boxes on forms and sitting behind a desk. You will be passionate about delivering a police service which our communities and public are proud of”, the advert states.

“You will have an aptitude to maximising the workforce skills and experience to match the changing operational demands. You will be understanding that the well-being of our workforce to enjoy the beauty of Northamptonshire as a place to live and work is lived.”

Assistant Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet is currently acting up as deputy chief constable ahead of the appointment. Ash Tuckley is the force’s other assistant chief constable.

The force was told its performance in preventing crime, investigating crime, supporting victims and disrupting serious organised crime was adequate in November 2021.