Northamptonshire Police say violent crime is declining following launch of operation

An operation that launched in Northampton at the beginning of this year has resulted in a decline in crime, Northamptonshire Police say.

Operation Revive aims to tackle violent crime, focusing on prevention and enforcement, and encouraging the local community to report issues of concern to police.

It was first launched in Wellingborough at the beginning of 2021 and since then, police say the town has seen a decline in the number of crimes associated with drugs, gangs and serious violence, with community intelligence increasing significantly and safeguarding activity up by 180 percent.

Northamptonshire Police say violent crime is declining across the county.

Since it launched in Northampton at the beginning of this year, with a focus on the NN3 and NN5 areas, police say crime has steadily decreased. During this time as well, 77 intelligence logs have been submitted by officers, nine arrests have been made, 17 safeguarding referrals have been submitted, and 14 stop searches have taken place.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector - Nic Davis-Lyons, said: “Operation Revive is still in its infancy on the West LPA but we’re really pleased with the initial results we are seeing, and we know that the community are really appreciative of our more visible presence in the targeted areas which makes them feel more confident in reporting issues to us.

“One of the main things we want to achieve through this operation is to instil confidence in our communities that they can pass information onto us without fear and with the belief that we will act on their intelligence.

“We know that there are concerns about reprisals when people speak to the police but we don’t necessarily need to know who you are, just what you know. We will never reveal the sources of our information, unless we have your express permission.

“Finally, whilst the figures for this month have been promising, we know that there is much more to be done and that enforcement cannot be the only weapon in our arsenal.

“We will continue working hard to make these areas a safer place to live and continue working with our partners to divert young people away from crime and safeguard the vulnerable from being exploited.”