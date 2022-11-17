A Northamptonshire Police officer faces being thrown out of the force after being found guilty of assaulting a doorman during a pub brawl.

PC Karen Canwell was nominated for a national bravery award in 2019 after ignoring her own injuries to help victims during a suspected acid attack in Northampton town centre.

The 37-year-old was off duty when a punch-up broke out at the King Edward VIII pub in Queen Street, Rushden, on December 11 last year. A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the brawl spilled out onto the street with PC Canwell assaulting a member of door staff by striking him on the chest twice. She pleaded not guilty to common assault but was found guilty at a two-day trial in Leicestershire that ended on Wednesday (November 16) and was ordered to pay a £1,609 fine.

DCI Andy Rogers of Northamptonshire Police said: “We are extremely disappointed that PC Canwell, a serving police officer here at Northamptonshire Police, has been found guilty of assault.

“Her conduct has fallen way below what we would expect of any police officer in this force. PC Canwell was placed onto restricted duties whilst the investigation took place. A misconduct investigation will now take place led by our Professional Standards Department.”

PC Canwell and PC Victoria Ballantyne were response officers on duty in Northampton in July 2017 when they tried to separate rival gangs squaring up inside McDonalds in the Drapery and get them out of the restaurant.

Minutes later, one of the gangs returned to the scene and sprayed bottles of ammonia at the rival gang and across members of the public. In the chaos that followed, police and McDonald's staff thought they had just witnessed an acid attack.

The group sprayed the chemical — which burns eyes, nose and throat and can result in blindness or lung damage — indiscriminately and the officers’ body-worn video footage showed panic among severely affected bystanders.

Both officers ignored their own injuries and immediately went to their assistance. Despite PC Ballantyne’s discomfort, she chased after the offenders but had to stop because of her physical state.

She returned to the scene and found water to tend to a member of public who had been seriously affected by the attack and gave first aid, reassured a victim and minimised the long-term effects of their injuries.

Both officers and two members of the public were injured by the effects of the ammonia and needed hospital treatment, although none sustained any lasting injuries. They were later nominated for a National Police Bravery Award.

Three men from Wellingborough were later jailed at Northampton Crown Court after admitting four counts of administering a poison or noxious substance with intent to injure. Frank Taylor, aged 25, was jailed to two years, nine months, while Ijuha Sterling-Campbell, 21, and 22-year-old Jake Price each received two years, 11 months.