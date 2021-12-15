A month-long campaign to kick out domestic abuse has been launched by Northamptonshire Police.

The force is warning offenders their abusive behaviour will not be tolerated and if officers receive information about offences, perpetrators should expect a knock on the door this Christmas seeking their arrest.

Launched today (Wednesday, 15 December), the campaign has been timed to coincide with an anticipated increase in domestic abuse incidents over the festive period, and has a message that this kind of abuse is never acceptable and that action will be taken.

The force want to send a clear message this Christmas.

Officers are currently working through a ‘most wanted’ list of those responsible for high-harm domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, and will publicly name and circulate photographs unless the individuals voluntarily come forward for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Hopkinson from the force’s Domestic Abuse Team (DAT), said: “Tackling domestic abuse is a matter of priority for this force – regardless of whether it’s Christmas.

“However, incidents are known to increase during the festive season and that’s why the DAT has been set the task of arresting the county’s most wanted offenders.

“We owe it to the victims to do everything in our power to protect them.

“The tactic of publicising the most wanted has worked very successfully in the past, with many offenders handing themselves in at police stations across the county.

“Previously, some offenders expressed discomfort about having their photos circulated in the media, so I strongly urge those who don’t want their name and photo circulated to voluntarily hand themselves in for questioning now, so their details can be removed from the list.”

Scheduled to run until mid-January, the aim of the campaign is not only to warn and target offenders but also to encourage victims not to suffer in silence and to report domestic abuse incidents.

Detective Superintendent Rich Tompkins, head of public protection, said: “We want families to have a safe and peaceful Christmas.

“No-one should have the fear of abuse or violence hanging over them, which is why we are warning perpetrators to change their behaviours or we will come after them.

“Domestic abuse can be physical or psychological and affects women, men and children, from all walks of life.

“It has no place in our society and shouldn’t be tolerated, which is why the force has made it a priority.

“It is important that anyone suffering from domestic abuse knows the police are here working to keep people safe.

“We work closely with statutory and voluntary agencies to ensure anyone who suffers domestic abuse gets the help they need, to highlight the issue of domestic abuse and to explore ways in which we can protect our community.

“Throughout last year’s festive period we made more than 10 arrests per day for domestic abuse within Northamptonshire, demonstrating our clear commitment to take action and help victims.”

The force urges anyone suffering from domestic abuse to call police on the non-emergency 101 or, in an emergency, call 999.

If you're deaf or hard of hearing, use the force's textphone service 18000 or text 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the emergencySMS serviceExternal Link.

Key contacts:

For help and advice go to the police website.

To access a perpetrator programme, contact Respect – the national association for domestic violence perpetrator programmes and associated support services.

For other help and advice call the national 24-hour domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247.