Northamptonshire Police issues seven tips to 'stop burglars raiding your home this summer'

As the warm weather continues, Northamptonshire Police is issuing tips to “stop burglars raiding your home this summer”.

According to the force, more than a quarter of summer burglaries happen when people leave keys in locks or within reach of open windows, doors unlocked, or windows ajar when they leave the room or go out.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “While the only person to blame for a burglary is the burglar themselves, officers are issuing seven tips that everyone can use to prevent themselves from being a victim of burglary this summer.”

Tips to protect your home this summer

Burglars target homes that they think will contain valuables. A sure giveaway is leaving packaging from expensive items outside your door.

Burglars look for homes with windows or doors left open or with vulnerable features that they can exploit.

Burglars are aware of the times when someone is expected to be away such as during the school run or holidays. Don’t advertise that you are going to be away on social media.

Burglars typically do not want to be seen or heard and if they see crime prevention technology like CCTV cameras or video doorbells, they are more likely to move on.

Sheds and garages are often vulnerable as they are not that secure and contain tools which the burglar can use to assist them to gain entry to a home. Make sure they’re locked and nothing of significant value is inside them.

If you want to leave windows open while you sleep, fit window restrictors so they cannot be fully opened, or make sure they are not large enough to allow access to a burglar.

Ensure that all barbecue and garden equipment and tools are securely locked up in a shed and out of sight. Tools can be used by the potential offender to break in to your home.

Detective Inspector Alan Rooney from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team said: “As in previous years, we’re seeing an increasing number of burglaries where offenders have simply been able to let themselves into a property through unlocked doors and open windows.