Northamptonshire Police has denied recruiting a black bear to its force after a social media post sparked wild rumours.

A snap of Police Dog Mac cooling down in the heat on Wednesday (June 22) with the help of handler PC Ian McDonald and a hose pipe.

But Twitter was quick to say the sight of Mac on his hind legs was even scarier than usual …

One posted: "When the dog turns in to a grizzly bear" and another "remake of American Werewolf is looking good.”

PD Mac keeps cool in the heat with the help of handler and 'chauffeur' PC Ian McDonald