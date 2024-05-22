Northamptonshire Police chief constable to face gross misconduct hearing next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, Nick Adderley, will face a three-day gross misconduct hearing next week.

The top cop, who is currently suspended on full pay, will face the hearing at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton between Tuesday (May 28) and Thursday (May 30) 2024, starting at 10am.

The disciplinary hearing will be held chaired by Legally Qualified Chair Mr Callum Cowx and held by the new Northamptonshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, Danielle Stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public interested in attending the hearing have been asked to register their interest by Thursday (May 23), as “spaces are limited”.

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, Nick Adderley, will face a gross misconduct hearing next week.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Mr Adderley faces gross misconduct allegations to the effect that he has inter alia exaggerated the rank, duration and achievements in his service with the Royal Navy and implied that he served in the Falklands War in breach of several standards of professional behaviour.”

Members of the public, wishing to attend, must register by emailing [email protected], with the subject heading “Chief Constable Misconduct”. Full name, date of birth, gender and address need to be included.

Mr Adderley has been suspended since October last year, following the allegation that he wore a medal awarded to Falklands war veterans, despite only being 15 at the time. He said that it was his brother’s medal – however, he was wearing the honour on the wrong side of his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad