The boss of Northamptonshire Police has said he is “sickened” by the actions of a Met Police officer who admitted dozens of rape and sexual assaults.

Following David Carrick’s guilty pleas on Monday (January 16) and his dismissal from the London police force on Tuesday (January 17), Northamptonshire Police chief constable, Nick Adderley took to Twitter to express his disgust and tell members of the public that his force will “unearth any officer who is not fit to serve the public”.

On Tuesday, Mr Adderley tweeted: “All Northants Police are truly sickened by the actions of former Met Police officer, Carrick. I want to assure the public of Northamptonshire, and every single person who works for Northants Police, that any and all reports of such behaviour will be taken seriously and progressed.

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Nick Adderley.

“Several months ago, Northants Police set up Operation Admiral, headed by the deputy chief constable, looking at all the current and future processes to ensure we unearth and ‘out’ any officer or member of staff who is not fit to serve the public.

“Operation Admiral is a further commitment to allow members of the public, members of staff or police officers, to report any behaviour which falls below the standards of professional behaviour; moreover, the standards expected of police officers should be beyond reproach.

“This is not about a witch-hunt or a breach of process but I, and the many thousands of decent, hardworking police officers and staff, will not tolerate the abhorrent behaviour of some, which tarnishes the whole. It must be reported, investigated and dealt with.”