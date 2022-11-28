Northamptonshire Police charge 20 motorists during first week of annual drink-driving campaign

Police charged 20 drivers during the first seven days of its annual drink-driving campaign — all will appear in court in December and January

Northamptonshire Police has 20 drivers charged during the first SEVEN DAYS of its annual winter drink-driving crackdown.

This year’s road safety campaign on drink and drug-driving kicked off early on November 21 to include both the football World Cup and the festive period. As part of the six-week campaign those charged with driving over the legal limit, being drunk in charge of a vehicle or failing to provide breath tests will be publicly named as part of a a hard-line approach the force has taken in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although officers carry out breath tests throughout the year, over the next six weeks, more people are expected to be out celebrating the festivities or watching the football in licensed premises, at home or visiting family and friends. With the increased risk to roads users getting behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs, additional patrols will be held across the county along with proactive operations and roadside checks.

Inspector Ian Wills of the Force’s Roads Policing Team said: “It’s not our intention to stop people from having fun, our intention is to try and ensure that everyone gets home safely, and no one receives that devastating news that someone they love has been killed or seriously injured.

“We don’t take the decision to continue to name all drivers charged with drink or drug driving lightly. But the message is simple: Do not drink or drug drive.”

Since the campaign started, officers have arrested 20 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit. They are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, November 21:

• Stacey Rowe, 58, of Kirkstall Close, Eastbourne, was charged with drink-driving. She will appear at court on January 23, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Leonard Bancos, 28, of Connaught Street, Kettering, was charged with drink-driving. He will appear at court on January 26, 2023.

• Alex Rule, 36, of Davis Close, Rothwell, was charged with drink-driving. He will appear at court on January 26, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Nigel Paul, 47, of Norman Way, Irchester, was charged with drink-driving. He will appear at court on January 26, 2023.

Tuesday, November 22:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Pawel Czarniecki, 40, of Kings Street, Wellingborough, was charged with drink-driving. He will appear at court on December 5.

Wednesday, November 23:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Francis McCarthy, 32, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, was charged with drink-driving and handed an interim driving ban until his court appearance, due on December 5.

• Antatalis Zaicegs, 57, of Robinsons Meadow, Ledbury, Hertfordshire, was charged with drink-driving. He will appear at court on January 11, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, November 25:

• Jonas Henriques, 33, of Victoria Court, Kettering, was charged with drink-driving. He is due at court on December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Aleksandra Tocelovska, 33, of Countess Road, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a breath sample after being stopped on suspicion of drink-driving. She will appear at court on December 12

• Valentin Iazan, 33, of Thomas Street, Wellingborough, was charged with failing to provide a breath sample after being stopped on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear at court on December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, November 26:

• Isaac Dainty-Garrod, 24, of Nursery Gardens, Irthlingborough was charged with drink-driving. He is due at court on December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Emeka Ezindu, 39, of Birchfield Road, Northampton was charged with drink-driving. He is due at court on December 12.

• Aleksandra Tocelovska, 33, of Countess Road, Northampton was charged with failing to provide a breath sample after being stopped on suspicion of drink-driving. She will appear at court on December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Marvellous Entiriwaa, 30, of Wellington Street, Kettering was charged with drink-driving. He is due at court on December 12.

• Dawid Bargiel, 24, of Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering was charged with drink-driving. He is due at court on December 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Jerome Lothian, 31, of Braunston Close, Northampton, was charged with drink-driving. He is due at court on December 12.

Sunday, November 27:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Tanatsa Murape, 26, of Turners Gardens, Northampton, was charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the alcohol limit. He will appear at court on December 15.

• Lawrence Pocock, 35, of Great Park Street, Wellingborough, was charged with drink-driving. He is due at court on December 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Ian Lawson, 42, of Templar Road, Kettering, was charged with drink-driving. He is due at court on December 15.

• Aida Lai, 35, of Sandlands Avenue, Brigstock, was charged with drink-driving. She is due at court on December 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another four drivers arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and released pending the results of tests will be named when charged.

Drivers who cause a death while driving under the influence of drink or drugs faces up to 14 years’ imprisonment. If they’re fortunate not to be involved in a collision, if caught, they risk up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, The Institute of Advanced Motorists calculate that a drink or drug drive conviction could cost up to £70,000 because of fines, solicitors fees, increase in the cost of car insurance and losing a job.