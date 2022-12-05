Northamptonshire Police catch drink-driver behind wheel of £100k Ferrari

Northampton magistrates sent a Ferrari driver away with a whopping court bill and a 12-month ban after he admitted drink-driving.

Andrea Pratelli was stopped behind the wheel of the black Ferrari California, thought to be worth around £100,000, at Holcot on October 2. Tests later revealed he had 42 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath — above the legal limit of 35mg.

Magistrates fined him £2,880 and ordered him to pay a £1,152 surcharge to fund victim services. The 42-year-old, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, was also told to pay £85 towards prosecution costs — taking the total to an eye-popping £4,117.

Northamptonshire Police revealed officers charged 20 motorists with drink-driving during the first SEVEN DAYS of its annual winter drink-driving crackdown.

This year’s road safety campaign kicked off early to include both the football World Cup and the festive period. As part of the six-week campaign those charged with driving over the legal limit, being drunk in charge of a vehicle or failing to provide breath tests will be publicly named as part of a hard-line approach the force has taken in recent years.

Although officers carry out breath tests throughout the year, more people are expected to be out celebrating the festivities or watching the football in licensed premises, at home or visiting family and friends between now and when the campaign ends on January 2. With the increased risk to roads users getting behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs, additional patrols will be held across the county along with proactive operations and roadside checks.

Inspector Ian Wills of the Force’s Roads Policing Team said: “It’s not our intention to stop people from having fun, our intention is to try and ensure that everyone gets home safely, and no one receives that devastating news that someone they love has been killed or seriously injured.

