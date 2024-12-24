Northamptonshire Police carry out drink drive operation on A43 between Corby and Kettering

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 24th Dec 2024, 15:23 GMT
Police have released details of spot-checks carried out on drivers travelling on the A43 between Corby and Kettering in the run-up to Christmas.

Last Friday (December 20), an operation was held on the A43 between Corby and Kettering as part of Northamptonshire Police's annual winter drink and drug drive campaign.

Officers from the force’s roads policing and safer roads team were joined by colleagues from the North LPA Response and Special Constabulary for the four-hour operation.

A total of 78 vehicles were stopped, and 45 roadside breath tests conducted, which resulted in three arrests on suspicion of drink driving.

Northants Police carried out spot-checks on drivers on the A43 between Corby and Kettering last week

A fourth person was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

Seven vehicles were seized – four for no insurance and three for driving licence issues – and two other drivers were reported for fatal four offences – one for failing to wear a seat belt and the other for using their mobile phone behind the wheel.

In this video, PC Dave Lee of the Force’s Safer Roads Team explains the importance of such operations at this time of year.

