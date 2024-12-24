Northamptonshire Police carry out drink drive operation on A43 between Corby and Kettering
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Last Friday (December 20), an operation was held on the A43 between Corby and Kettering as part of Northamptonshire Police's annual winter drink and drug drive campaign.
Officers from the force’s roads policing and safer roads team were joined by colleagues from the North LPA Response and Special Constabulary for the four-hour operation.
A total of 78 vehicles were stopped, and 45 roadside breath tests conducted, which resulted in three arrests on suspicion of drink driving.
A fourth person was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.
Seven vehicles were seized – four for no insurance and three for driving licence issues – and two other drivers were reported for fatal four offences – one for failing to wear a seat belt and the other for using their mobile phone behind the wheel.
In this video, PC Dave Lee of the Force’s Safer Roads Team explains the importance of such operations at this time of year.