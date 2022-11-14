News you can trust since 1897
Northamptonshire Police appeal for help to find wanted man who has links to Kettering

Call 101 if you know where he is

By Sam Wildman
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 1:02pm

Police have appealed for the public’s help to track down a wanted man who has links to the Kettering area.

Aaron Ashby is wanted over two alleged offences – threat to kill and malicious communications – which took place on May 8 this year.

The 29-year-old also has links to Bootle in Merseyside.

Aaron Ashby

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Ashby, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”