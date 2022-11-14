Northamptonshire Police appeal for help to find wanted man who has links to Kettering
By Sam Wildman
14th Nov 2022, 1:02pm
Police have appealed for the public’s help to track down a wanted man who has links to the Kettering area.
Aaron Ashby is wanted over two alleged offences – threat to kill and malicious communications – which took place on May 8 this year.
The 29-year-old also has links to Bootle in Merseyside.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Ashby, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”