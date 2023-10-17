Northamptonshire Police appeal for help to find man wanted in connection with Corby burglary
By Callum Faulds
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 42-year-old Jason Green.
Officers would like to speak to Green in connection with a burglary in Corby.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Anyone who sees Green, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 23000626438 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”