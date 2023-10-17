Northamptonshire Police appeal for help to find man wanted in connection with Corby burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 42-year-old Jason Green.

Officers would like to speak to Green in connection with a burglary in Corby.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Anyone who sees Green, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

