Northamptonshire pervert left woman terrified after 14-hour ordeal in her own home

A pervert who sexually assaulted a woman in her own home during a terrifying 14-hour ordeal has been jailed.

Daniel Popely, of Hargrave, deceived the victim by saying he only wanted to use her toilet at an address in Biggleswade last year.

The 29-year-old, who was high on drugs and had been drinking, refused to leave and pinned his victim down before he sexually assaulted her.

Daniel Popely

He then smashed her phone and television and urinated around her home including on her clothes, all while the victim’s children were asleep nearby.

Popely, of Nags Head Lane, eventually left after 14 hours and the victim was able to escape to a family member’s address and notified Bedfordshire Police about what had happened to her.

Popely was located lying in wait at the victim’s address by officers from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team.

Arresting officers were spat at and had things thrown at them by Popely as they made the arrest.

In a statement read out in court at Luton Crown Court on Friday (June 9), the victim told of the huge psychological impact Popely’s attack had on her.

She said: “I feel like once we know the sentence, I know then I will be anticipating how long I will be safe and counting down the days until he is out and I am at risk again.

“I do not feel like I will ever be truly safe which leaves me feeling like I will always be looking over my shoulder.”

Popely had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, four counts of destroying property and theft.

He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, placed on the sex offender register and also given a restraining order against the victim.

Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby, from the RASSO team, said: “Popely is a violent and dangerous man who clearly poses a significant risk to women.

“This was a prolonged and sustained attack and the psychological impact this ordeal has had on the survivor in this case is huge.

