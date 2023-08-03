News you can trust since 1897
Northamptonshire man arrested in investigation over stolen Ford Ranger

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 14:53 BST

A man was arrested at Tallington Lakes in connection with the theft of a Ford Ranger near Oundle.

Officers were seen making the arrest on Tuesday (August 1) at around 6.30pm.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 39-year-old man from Stanwick, Northamptonshire was arrested by officers from Lincolnshire Police on suspicion of burglary in relation to an ongoing Northamptonshire Police investigation into a break-in at a property in Apethorpe, Northants, on June 8, 2023.

"The man has been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.”

The break in at Apethorpe is said to have happened between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, June 8 when a property was broken into, and the keys to the car – and the car – stolen.

Witnesses described seeing a masked man in the area at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 23*350381.