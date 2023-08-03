Northamptonshire man arrested in investigation over stolen Ford Ranger

A man was arrested at Tallington Lakes in connection with the theft of a Ford Ranger near Oundle.

Officers were seen making the arrest on Tuesday (August 1) at around 6.30pm.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 39-year-old man from Stanwick, Northamptonshire was arrested by officers from Lincolnshire Police on suspicion of burglary in relation to an ongoing Northamptonshire Police investigation into a break-in at a property in Apethorpe, Northants, on June 8, 2023.

Enquiries are ongoing

"The man has been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.”

The break in at Apethorpe is said to have happened between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, June 8 when a property was broken into, and the keys to the car – and the car – stolen.

Witnesses described seeing a masked man in the area at the time.