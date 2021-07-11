Northamptonshire crash victim dies in hospital

Police are investigating

An elderly pedestrian who was seriously injured in a crash in Northamptonshire has died.

The victim, an 82-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries after the crash in Rugby Road, Barby, on July 3.

He was hit by an orange Vauxhall Corsa, which was travelling from the direction of Daventry, near the village post office at about 8.20am.

In a previous appeal for witnesses police said he was in a life-threatening condition but tonight (Sunday) Northamptonshire Police's serious collision investigation unit said the collision was now fatal.

A spokesman urged anyone who lives or travels through Barby to read their appeal.