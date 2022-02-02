Northamptonshire burglars escape through window after homeowners disturbed them

Burglars who were searching a house in Titchmarsh escaped through a first floor window after they were disturbed by the homeowners.

Police are investigation the incident which took place in Tofts Close between 3.30pm and 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The burglars forced entry to the house via a ground floor window before opening the patio doors and stealing items.

But they were disturbed by the occupants returning home as they were carrying out a search of the bedrooms and escaped from a first-floor window.

A police spokesman said: "Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any vehicles which looked out of place in the area between the stated times and are asking people to check their CCTV or dash-cam footage.