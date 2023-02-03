Northampton woman, 35, jailed for a year after smashing window and breaking into a property

A 35-year-old Northampton woman has been jailed for a year after a smashing a window of a property and breaking in.

Miranda Gaisford, previously of Carey Street, Northampton, broke into a property in St George’s Avenue, Northampton, on Sunday, January 29, of this year, by smashing a window.

Gaisford was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with burglary.

Miranda Gaisford. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (January 31) she pleaded guilty to the offence.

Lead investigator, PC Christina Cooper from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team, said: “Miranda Gaisford showed a complete disregard for this person’s home and during the hours of darkness, took the opportunity to smash the window, enter the property and cause damage inside.

“I am pleased that she has been sentenced for her crime and I hope it acts as a warning to other burglars that Northamptonshire is a hostile place for these acts of criminality.”