Northampton town centre street taped off as police and paramedics deal with major incident

Emergency services are currently dealing with a major incident in Northampton town centre this evening (September 16).

There are three ambulances and four police vehicles currently on the scene in Abington Street near the Market Walk shopping centre.

The area is taped off from the 'Styles of London' shop all the way down to the former site of Thorntons chocolate and there are around 50 people crowded around the taped off area.

A reporter on the scene saw several bystanders in tears and the incident is believed to have happened inside Tesco Express.

More to follow on this breaking incident.

