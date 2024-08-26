Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vulnerable woman had her jaw broken in two places after her thug boyfriend repeatedly kicked and punched her.

David Kilborn punched the woman to the ground before kicking her until she lost consciousness. She has been left with a permanent jaw injury, constantly dribbling and with surgery looming to replace the four screws she had put in her mouth after the terrifying incident.

The 34-year-old has a previous conviction from 2008 when, aged 18, he repeatedly stabbed a man in the face.

In January this year, Kilborn had been drinking with his girlfriend who was was vulnerable, living in supported accommodation, and had her own adult social worker to help her with various medical issues.

The pair were at his flat in Balfour Close, Northampton, when the woman tripped over a pair of shoes into his television, which broke.

Northampton Crown Court heard that Kilborn ‘switched’ and began repeatedly punching her.

Prosecuting, Thomas Welshman said that the woman then fell to the floor.

"She fell and he kicked her,” he added.

"There were multiple blows involving fists and feet. She woke up the following day covered in blood with swelling to her face.

"She needed to go to hospital but the defendant told her to stay with him for a few days otherwise people would know what happened,” said Mr Welshman.

He told his boss he couldn’t come to work and stayed in the flat to make sure she didn’t leave.

In the end the victim only went to hospital two days later when a friend became concerned about her welfare. Doctors discovered her nose was broken, she had a black eye and a cut above her eyebrow. Her jaw was broken on both sides.

While in the hospital the defendant love-bombed his girlfriend with texts telling her he wanted to marry her but she bravely told him there was no way back for them.

She had to undergo surgery to have two plates in her jaw and four screws inserted into her gums.

Although she needs to have two teeth removed she cannot afford to pay for a dentist to replace the teeth.

The woman has since been told that she needs further surgery to replace the screws as one has become dislodged.

She still struggles to eat anything other than soft food and cannot properly brush her teeth because she can’t open her jaw wide enough.

The defendant initially denied grievous bodily harm but admitted it just before a trial was due to take place.

His victim did attend court on Friday (August 23) to read her own victim personal statement but it became too distressing for her so Mr Welshman read it to the court on her behalf.

The statement described how she had been left in ‘immense pain’ and needing further surgery.

“I am scared for the operation,” she said.

"I have numbness which may never go and I could have it for the rest of my life.

"It’s been the most painful experience of my life. On some days I’ve not been able to eat at all and on days I can eat, it’s only been mashed food.

"I’m constantly dribbling which is one of the reasons I don’t go out anymore. The incident has made me depressed and anxious. I used to socialise with my friends on a daily basis and now I just stay in my flat alone. It’s made me lose my confidence.

"I never want to get into another relationship. I feel so low about it. It’s changed me as a person.”

She said Kilborn, whose family were in court to support him, had continued to contact her while he had been on remand which had prevented her from fully moving on.”

The court was told that Kilborn has 20 previous convictions for incidents including robbery, assault and a previous GBH. In 2008 he stabbed a man four times in the face after accusing him of sleeping with his ex-girlfriend. He was sentenced to 30 months in detention for that offence, which he blamed on drink.

In mitigation the court was told that Kilborn admitted he had alcohol issues and had sought help from his GP. He also had ‘enhanced prisoner’ status.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “The broken TV provides no mitigation for your attack.

"You punched her multiple times in the face, she fell to the floor and you continued by kicking her. She was in and out of consciousness.”

Kilborn was given three years and four months in prison, of which he will serve half. The court also imposed an indefinite restraining order which prevents Kilborn from contacting his victim in any way.

- If you are a victim of violence in your home you can find resources to help here. If you have suspicions that a partner may have past history or abuse you can use Clare’s Law to find out.