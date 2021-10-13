Northampton thug attacked police answering call about pregnant woman being beaten up

A serial thug has been jailed after assaulting three Police Constables who tried to arrest him on suspicion of beating up his pregnant girlfriend.

The officers rushed to King's Heath in Northampton following reports of a man assaulting a pregnant woman on September 11.

Christopher Stuart Courtman, aged, 31, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court last week (October 4) where he indicated guilty pleas to three charges of assaulting emergency workers and possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Courtman was jailed at Northampton Magistrates Court

The court heard Courtman, of Manor Road, Kingsthorpe, attempted to punch two of the officers, grabbed the other by the vest and also attempted to snatch a Taser.

He was also jailed for assault and assaulting a police officer in July 2020 and admitted threatening a police sergeant in 2018. He had also previously been served with a domestic violence protection orders.

Magistrates jailed Courtman for four months and ordered to pay £225 compensation to the officers.

More than 600 assaults on Northamptonshire Police officers took place in the year to March 2021, despite months spent in lockdown. Of those, 141 resulted in injury.

And Northamptonshire Chief Constable, Nick Adderley, insists he will continue to seek strong punishments for attacks on his officers.

Mr Adderley, who has already become the first Chief Constable to allow every officer to carry a Taser, said: “Any assault on a police officer is unacceptable and it is right and proper that these men have been taken to court and punished for his actions.

“My officers come to work to fight crime and protect people, and while they place themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to do this, they deserve to be able to do their jobs free from the fear of violence.

“It’s not just an attack on a uniform, it’s an attack on a person.