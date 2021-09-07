Northampton thief defecated in two properties while stealing variety of items in late-night burglary spree

A Northampton thief has been jailed after defecating in two of three homes he burgled in and around the town.

Sebastian Tkaczyk broke into two properties in Moulton in the same night in June, five days after stealing from a house in Weedon Road.

The 30-year-old, of Tower Square, was sentenced to 10 months in prison at Northampton Crown Court today (Tuesday, September 7).

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said: "I have to sentence you for three dwelling burglaries that took place over the summer.

"On two occasions it is accepted you defecated in two of the properties.

"On all three occasions you caused immense distress to the householders of these homes by you violating the privacy and their possessions and dwelling burglary is always a serious matter."

Tkaczyk stole tools, electrical items and a bank card from the Weedon Road property on May 28, Helen Rodger, prosecuting, told the court.

On June 2, the defendant broke into homes in Grasslings Close and Carey Close, taking various items including passports, an electric scooter, keys, jewellery, kitchen knives, camping equipment and food.

The court heard that a child was sleeping in one of the properties when Tkaczyk broke in while adults were asleep during the other burglaries.

The defendant was also found with a quantity of class B drug amphetamine on June 4 - he was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to all charges at the same court on July 19.

David Wolchover, defending, said Tkaczyk has been diagnosed with a personality disorder and is 'suffering more than most in prison' and is 'desperate' to be released.

"This is a strange case as a man with very little previous engagement with the police or courts has embarked on this spree and what is particularly disturbing is the soiling of the three premises," he said.

"It's possible the excitement involved in the offences could have caused bodily functions to occur involuntarily but if it was deliberate it seems frankly extraordinary."

Judge Mayo sentenced Tkaczyk to 10 months in jail for the Weedon Road burglary, eight months concurrent for the Moulton burglaries and one month concurrent for the amphetamine