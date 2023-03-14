Police believe that Nicholas Billingham was killed on November 1, 2021.

Former Northampton primary school teacher Fiona Beal used Nicholas Billingham’s phone to text his friends, colleagues and mother to pretend he was still alive, the court hears.

Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (March 13) for the first day of her trial after being accused of murdering her long-term partner 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe that Nicholas Billingham was murdered on November 1, 2021. Yet, his body was not discovered until March 19, 2022 - over four months later. Why did it take so long to find Mr Billingham after his disappearance?

The prosecution are arguing that Beal carried out a calculated plan to murder Mr Billingham and then covered up his disappearance. Here is how they believe she did it:

Calling in work sick with Covid-19

The year six primary school teacher called into work - Eastfield Academy - to say that she and Mr Billingham tested positive for Covid on November 1, 2021 - the day police believe Mr Billingham was killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beal’s notebook - read aloud to the court - said: “That night I planned. Covid rules meant I had a guaranteed 10 day isolation period from positive symptoms. I called [head teacher] on the Monday and said we’d tested positive and had symptoms.”

Her absent record shows that, between November 1, 2021 and November 12, 2021, she was absent due to ‘covid sickness’.

Telling colleagues and family that Mr Billingham left her for another woman

The court heard that Beal’s family and a few colleagues were aware that Mr Billingham had cheated on her with other women in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Beal returned to work following her period of absence, she told colleagues that Mr Billingham had left her for another woman and they believed her, the court heard.

She told one fellow year six teacher that she was in talks with Mr Billingham about buying him out of the mortgage. The prosecution is arguing that she was lying about having these conversations on the grounds of Mr Billingham being already dead.

On November 8, 2021, Beal sent a text to her sister saying: “Hey, hope you’re ok and sorry for being **** at keeping in touch. Well not only do I have COVID, I’ve also split up with nick. Isolation has brought out some very unpleasant truths and he’s moving out. Fml xx”

Texting Mr Billingham’s colleagues pretending to be him

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Billingham worked in the building and renovation trade and had a job with a colleague on November 5, 2021.

As the colleague had not heard from him since November 1, 2021, he went to Mr Billingham’s shared property with Beal in Moore Street on November 4, 2021 to see if he was okay. Beal answered the door and told the colleague they both had Covid and Mr Billingham could not work the next day.

The colleague then texted Mr Billingham’s phone asking him to leave the key to the property they were working on under the doormat. He received a ‘thumbs up’ response.

When the colleague collected the key and got to work, he found that it was the wrong key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The colleague received further text messages from Mr Billingham saying he had to move out of Northampton and left the previous week and moved in with a girl and asked him to drop money owed to him at Beal’s house. Beal said she was surprised Mr Billingham had been in touch and denied any knowledge of money.

The prosecution are arguing that the messages sent from Mr Billingham’s phone from November 4, 2021 onwards were sent by Beal pretending to be her former partner.

Another colleague of Mr Billingham’s received a text message from him on November 15, 2021 saying: “I’m sorry but your going to need to get someone else to finish greens Norton. I’ve moved away and it’s to far to commute. It was good working with you Xx.”

After trying to follow up and receiving no response, the colleague posted a note through Beal’s door to ask Mr Billingham to contact her as a client was getting angry with the unfinished renovation work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 2, 2021, Beal contacted the colleague, who told her that Mr Billingham has left all of his kit at the job and “he has literally vanished.” The colleague texted: ““Hope your ok? I’m assuming he has gone off and starting a new life???”

Beal responded: “Yes, slightly predictable as it’s not the first time but he seems to have dropped everyone for this woman!”

The prosecution is claiming that Beal’s response was a lie and Mr Billingham had not left her for another woman. They say, at this point, he was either in the process of being buried or had been buried in their rear garden.

Texting Mr Billingham’s mother from his phone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Billingham’s mother, Yvonne Valentine, texted her son on November 3, 2021 and again on November 7, 2021. She received no response from him so texted him a third time on December 21, 2021 asking: “Are you ok Nick, bit worried about you? X”

She received a response from Mr Billingham on December 30, 2021 saying: “[Thumbs up emoji] all good. We’re in Manchester for new year...just watched utd beat Burnley at old Trafford! Back to Essex Sunday. I know what you probably think of me but I felt like a prisoner and then I met Faye. I’m back selling cars and happy. I’ll let u know my address wen things calm down! Email me if this phone off! [email address] happy 2022 xx”

The email address included in the text was not Mr Billingham’s known email address, the court heard.

Ms Valentine messaged her son again on February 6, 2022 asking how he was and she received a reply saying: “All good x”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told the court that the defendant sent these messages to Mr Billingham’s mother from her son’s phone and this demonstrate’s Beal’s “cunning, cruel, deceptive and devious nature.”

He continued: “She was pretending to Yvonne Valentine that her son was alive and well; when in reality having killed Nicholas Billingham, she buried him in the garden and his tied and wrapped-up body was rotting beyond recognition in the ground.”

This was all heard from the prosecution’s opening note on Monday, March 13.