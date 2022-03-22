Northampton teacher accused of murder remanded in custody by Crown Court judge

A Northampton primary school teacher charged with murder has been remanded in custody until next month.

During a brief hearing at the town's Crown Court on Tuesday (March 22), Fiona Beal was accused of killing Nicholas Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking remanded Beal, aged 48 and of Moore Street, Kingsley, in custody until April 19.

Fiona Beal appeared briefly at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday

Northamptonshire Police discovered a body buried in the back garden of a house in Kingsley on Saturday (March 19) following a four-day dig.