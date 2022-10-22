Northampton shooting: Woman charged with conspiracy to murder after man shot in Far Cotton

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with conspiracy to murder after a man was shot in the head in Northampton last week.

Violeta Florea, of Southampton Road, appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court today (Saturday, October 22) charged with conspiracy to murder.

The defendant has been remanded in custody until Tuesday, October 25 when she will appear at Northampton Crown Court.

Pictures from the scene in Southampton Road last Saturday

Florea was arrested on Wednesday, October 19 in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Far Cotton.

Police were called to Southampton Road at around 7.20pm on Saturday, October 15 where they discovered a man laying on the pavement outside the Towcester Road Methodist Church.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to hospital, where he still remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of 15/10/22.