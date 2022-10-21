Police are still on patrol in a Northampton community where a 31-year-old man was shot in the head, which sparked an attempted murder investigation.

An attempted murder investigation was launched after a man was found on the pavement outside the Towcester Road Methodist Church in Southampton Road, Far Cotton at about 7.20pm last Saturday (October 15). He had suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, say police.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to the incident. She remains in police custody at time of writing (4.30pm Friday October 21).

Pictures from the scene in Southampton Road last Saturday

Members of the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team say they are still patrolling the area to offer support to the community

Police say the neighbourhood team has maintained a high-visibility presence in Southampton Road, and the surrounding area, speaking with people in the community, appealing for information and providing reassurance.