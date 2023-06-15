A Northampton rapper has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

slowthai appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday June 15 after an initial appearance at Oxford Magistrates Court last month.

The 28-year-old - real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton - is charged with two counts of raping a woman on September 8, 2021.

During his crown court appearance, he spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his two not guilty pleas.

Frampton appeared alongside 25-year-old Alex Blake-Walker of Wallbutton Road, London who is charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Blake-Walker pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Judge Michael Gledhill KC set a trial start date of July 1, 2024. Frampton and Blake-Walker were granted bail.

slowthai’s first album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2019. He was also nominated for the best dance recording at the 2021 Grammy Awards. His second album ‘Tyron’ topped UK charts the same year.