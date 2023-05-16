Northampton rapper slowthai appears in court charged with two counts of rape

Tyron Kaymone Frampton, known as slowthai, has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.

Grammy-nominated Northampton rapper slowthai has appeared in an Oxford court charged with two counts of rape.

The 28-year-old appeared at Oxford Magistrates Court via video link on Tuesday, May 16 charged with two counts of raping a woman on September 8, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rapper spoke only to confirm his real name of Tyron Kaymone Frampton, his date of birth and his home address in Northampton.

The prosecution barrister Adam Yar Khan told the court that the charge of rape was an indictable-only offence so the case must be heard at crown court.

The musician was granted bail and was ordered to attend Oxford Crown Court on June 15, represented by his counsel, Angharad Hughes.

slowthai’s first album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2019. He was also nominated for the best dance recording at the 2021 Grammy Awards. His second album ‘Tyron’ topped UK charts the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad