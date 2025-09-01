Northampton rapist among these 17 faces of jailed criminals whose stories this newspaper brought you during August 2025
Those behind bars include an Xbox thief, ‘predatory’ sex offender, drug dealer, thug who tried to strangle a police dog, robber who stole taxi, man charged after 130mph police chase on A43 and an arsonist who set himself on fire…
By Court Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:04 BST
These are the faces of 17 county criminals who were jailed for serious offences across Northamptonshire and beyond, and whose often shocking stories this newspaper brought to you during the month of August 2025.
1. Jailed in August 2025
Faces of some of the criminals jailed at Northampton Crown Court Photo: Northamptonshire Police
Turay was sentenced to a total of 15 years after a jury found him guilty of rape, kidnap and robbery in Northampton. The 47-year-old, of no fixed address, also admitted assault plus charges of harassment and perverting the course of justice involving a second woman. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
Lucs, who has a long history of exposing himself, was jailed yet again after an incident on July 13 in Kettering The 48-year-old of Dahlia Road, Kettering, was sentenced to a total of 64 weeks as magistrates activated a 12-month suspended sentence for breaching of a sexual harm prevention order. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
The heartless thief who tricked her way into a vulnerable woman’s Northampton home and stole almost £2,000 in May 2024 was jailed for 20 months. Tidd, aged 41, of Mill Pond Drive, told the victim, who was in her 80s, she had a sick child who needed medicine — but once inside stole a bank card and spent £1,800 using it. She was sentenced to 20 months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police