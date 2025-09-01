4 . Natalie Tidd

The heartless thief who tricked her way into a vulnerable woman’s Northampton home and stole almost £2,000 in May 2024 was jailed for 20 months. Tidd, aged 41, of Mill Pond Drive, told the victim, who was in her 80s, she had a sick child who needed medicine — but once inside stole a bank card and spent £1,800 using it. She was sentenced to 20 months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police